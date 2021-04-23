All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|13
|8
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|Toronto
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Baltimore
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|11
|7
|.611
|_
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Cleveland
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Minnesota
|7
|11
|.389
|4
|Detroit
|7
|13
|.350
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|9
|9
|.500
|3
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Texas
|9
|11
|.450
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|_
|Atlanta
|9
|10
|.474
|1
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|1
|Miami
|8
|11
|.421
|2
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Chicago
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Cincinnati
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|St. Louis
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Pittsburgh
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|San Francisco
|13
|7
|.650
|1
|San Diego
|12
|10
|.545
|3
|Arizona
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Colorado
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3
Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2
Friday’s Games
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 6, Detroit 2
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3
Boston 6, Seattle 5
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2
Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 3, Miami 0
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0
Atlanta 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 5, Miami 3
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
