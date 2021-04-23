All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 13 8 .619 _ Tampa Bay 10 10 .500 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 13 8 .619 _ Tampa Bay 10 10 .500 2½ Toronto 9 10 .474 3 Baltimore 8 11 .421 4 New York 8 11 .421 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 11 7 .611 _ Chicago 10 9 .526 1½ Cleveland 8 10 .444 3 Minnesota 7 11 .389 4 Detroit 7 13 .350 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 13 7 .650 _ Seattle 12 8 .600 1 Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3 Houston 9 10 .474 3½ Texas 9 11 .450 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 7 .533 _ Atlanta 9 10 .474 1 Philadelphia 9 10 .474 1 Miami 8 11 .421 2 Washington 7 10 .412 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 11 8 .579 _ Chicago 10 9 .526 1 Cincinnati 9 10 .474 2 St. Louis 9 10 .474 2 Pittsburgh 9 11 .450 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 6 .700 _ San Francisco 13 7 .650 1 San Diego 12 10 .545 3 Arizona 9 11 .450 5 Colorado 7 12 .368 6½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Miami 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5, Miami 3

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

