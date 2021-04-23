CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 13 8 .619 _
Tampa Bay 10 10 .500
Toronto 9 10 .474 3
Baltimore 8 11 .421 4
New York 8 11 .421 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 11 7 .611 _
Chicago 10 9 .526
Cleveland 8 10 .444 3
Minnesota 7 11 .389 4
Detroit 7 13 .350 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 13 7 .650 _
Seattle 12 8 .600 1
Los Angeles 9 9 .500 3
Houston 9 10 .474
Texas 9 11 .450 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 8 7 .533 _
Atlanta 9 10 .474 1
Philadelphia 9 10 .474 1
Miami 8 11 .421 2
Washington 7 10 .412 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 8 .579 _
Chicago 10 9 .526 1
Cincinnati 9 10 .474 2
St. Louis 9 10 .474 2
Pittsburgh 9 11 .450

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 6 .700 _
San Francisco 13 7 .650 1
San Diego 12 10 .545 3
Arizona 9 11 .450 5
Colorado 7 12 .368

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 7, Boston 3, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6, Detroit 2

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 3

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Texas 7

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Singer 0-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Honeywell Jr. 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-2) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Detroit 2

Arizona 14, Cincinnati 11, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 3, Miami 0

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 0

Atlanta 5, Arizona 4

Minnesota 2, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5, Miami 3

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Gant 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Ross 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 2-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

Senators growing frustrated with SSA's closed offices, pandemic workarounds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up