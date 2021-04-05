CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 1 .750 _
Toronto 3 1 .750 _
New York 2 2 .500 1
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750 _
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 2 3 .400
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
Seattle 2 2 .500
Texas 1 3 .250
Oakland 0 5 .000 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 2
New York 0 1 .000
Miami 1 3 .250 3
Atlanta 0 3 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
San Diego 3 2 .600 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500
Arizona 1 3 .250
Colorado 1 3 .250

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 11, Boston 3

Texas 7, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

Houston 9, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Seattle (Paxton 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 12, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 8, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 0-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 0-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 0-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

More federal contracts go to small businesses under Biden’s 2022 budget

Biden calls on Congress to restore capacity, reinvest in civilian agencies with 2022 budget

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up