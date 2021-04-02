All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _ Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _ Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½ Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½ Boston 0 1 .000 1½ New York 0 1 .000 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 1 0 1.000 _ Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 1 1 .500 ½ Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 2 0 1.000 _ Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 Seattle 1 1 .500 1 Texas 0 1 .000 1½ Oakland 0 2 .000 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _ New York 0 0 .000 ½ Washington 0 0 .000 ½ Atlanta 0 1 .000 1 Miami 0 2 .000 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _ Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _ St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 2 0 1.000 _ Colorado 1 1 .500 1 Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1 San Francisco 1 1 .500 1 Arizona 0 2 .000 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Houston 9, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

