CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. vaccine update | Md. colleges could require vaccinations | DC approves more fans for sports venues | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 2, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 2 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½
Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 0 1 .000
New York 0 1 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Detroit 1 0 1.000 _
Kansas City 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Texas 0 1 .000
Oakland 0 2 .000 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 _
New York 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Miami 0 2 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 _
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000 _
St. Louis 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 2 0 1.000 _
Colorado 1 1 .500 1
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
San Francisco 1 1 .500 1
Arizona 0 2 .000 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

Kansas City 14, Texas 10

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

Houston 9, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0

San Diego 8, Arizona 7

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6

San Francisco 6, Seattle 3

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up