All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Miami
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
Kansas City 14, Texas 10
L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 8, Oakland 1
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
Houston 9, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 12, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Detroit (Teheran 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Arihara 0-0) at Kansas City (Minor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 0-0), 9:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:37 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 1, Miami 0
San Diego 8, Arizona 7
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 6
San Francisco 6, Seattle 3
San Diego 4, Arizona 2
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Anderson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.