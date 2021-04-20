CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | DC to allow walk-up vaccinations | Shots add to local pharmacies' workloads | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Avs star Mikko Rantanen added to NHL’s COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 6:54 PM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star right winger Mikko Rantanen was added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol absence list Tuesday.

Rantanen joins goaltender Phillipp Grubauer and winger Joonas Donskoi on the list.

The Avs have been shut down since Donskoi went on the list last week and are tentatively scheduled to return to action Thursday night at St. Louis.

Rantanen has played in all 43 games for Colorado and his 26 goals are second in the league to Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

Rookie defenseman Bo Byram came off the COVID-19 list Monday. Grubauer is expected to complete his 10-day quarantine Saturday and Donskoi is expected to be back Monday.

