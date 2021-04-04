4th-tier Rumilly-Vallières reaches French Cup semifinals

PARIS (AP) — Mathieu Guillaud led fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières into the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-0 upset win…

PARIS (AP) — Mathieu Guillaud led fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières into the semifinals of the French Cup with a 2-0 upset win over second-division Toulouse on Tuesday.

Toulouse, which is on track for promotion to the top division, was let down by its defense.

Rumilly-Vallières captain Alexis Peuget floated in a free kick that goalkeeper Isak Pettersson failed to reach before Guillaud headed the underdogs into a 19th-minute lead.

Guillaud forced the second goal too, scoring via young Toulouse defender Anthony Rouault’s chest to seal the result in the 83rd.

Ten-man Montpellier also reached the semifinals but had to work hard to beat fourth-tier Canet Roussillon FC 2-1.

Brazilian defender Hilton — the Montpellier captain — was sent off for hauling down Jean Vercruysse in the 23rd. Toufik Ouadoudi scored in off the post with the resultant penalty for Canet.

Andy Delort, who took the captain’s armband from Hilton, equalized when Canet’s defense switched off for a Montpellier free kick in the 59th, and he scored the winner from the penalty spot late on.

Canet caused a big upset by knocking out Marseille earlier in the competition.

On Wednesday, defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays Angers, and Monaco visits Lyon in the other quarterfinals.

