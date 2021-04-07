2021 Minnesota Boys’ State Tournament Glance

|BOYS BASKETBALL
|Class 4A
|Wednesday, March 31
|Quarterfinal
|At Osseo High School
Wayzata 78, Duluth East 69
Maple Grove 70, Champlin Park 61
|At East Ridge High School
Cretin-Derham Hall 41, Rosemount 40
|At Hastings High School
Shakopee 62, Owatonna 49
|At Target Center
|Thursday, April 8
|Semifinal
Maple Grove vs. Cretin Derham Hall, 6 p.m.
Shakopee vs. Wayzata, 8 p.m.
|Saturday, April 10
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
|Class 3A
|Wednesday, March 31
|Quarterfinal
|At St. Cloud Tech High School
Alexandria 75, Monticello 53
De La Salle 92, Hibbing 72
|At Chanhassen High School
Richfield 67, Mankato West 63
|At Hastings High School
Minnehaha Academy 75, Byron 63
|At Target Center
|Thursday, April 8
|Semifinal
Alexandria vs. Richfield, 1 p.m.
Minnehaha Academy vs. De La Salle, 3 p.m.
|Saturday, April 10
|Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
|Class 2A
|Quarterfinal
|Tuesday, March 30
|At Alexandria High School
Fergus Falls 47, Annandale 44
|Wednesday, March 31
|At Osseo High School
Minneapolis North 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 40
|At Rochester Mayo High School
Caledonia 81, St. Croix Prep 52
|At Chanhassen High School
Waseca 83, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 58
|At Target Center
|Wednesday, April 7
|Semifinal
Caledonia 60, Minneapolis North 55
Waseca 72, Fergus Falls 58
|Saturday, April 10
|Championship
Caledonia vs. Waseca, 3 p.m.
|Class 1A
|Wednesday, March 31
|Quarterfinal
|At Perham High School
Hancock 57, Nevis 50
|At Mankato East High School
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 86, Central Minnesota Christian 73
|At Rochester Mayo High School
Hayfield 62,. Legacy Christian Academy 43
|At Pequout Lakes High School
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Deer River 52
|At Target Center
|Wednesday, April 7
|Semifinal
Hancock 65, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 53
Hayfield 79, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53
|Championship
Hancock vs. Hayfield, 1 p.m.
