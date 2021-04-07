2021 Minnesota Boys’ State Tournament Glance

BOYS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 31 Quarterfinal At Osseo High School Wayzata 78, Duluth East 69 Maple Grove 70,…

BOYS BASKETBALL Class 4A Wednesday, March 31 Quarterfinal At Osseo High School

Wayzata 78, Duluth East 69

Maple Grove 70, Champlin Park 61

At East Ridge High School

Cretin-Derham Hall 41, Rosemount 40

At Hastings High School

Shakopee 62, Owatonna 49

At Target Center Thursday, April 8 Semifinal

Maple Grove vs. Cretin Derham Hall, 6 p.m.

Shakopee vs. Wayzata, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Wednesday, March 31 Quarterfinal At St. Cloud Tech High School

Alexandria 75, Monticello 53

De La Salle 92, Hibbing 72

At Chanhassen High School

Richfield 67, Mankato West 63

At Hastings High School

Minnehaha Academy 75, Byron 63

At Target Center Thursday, April 8 Semifinal

Alexandria vs. Richfield, 1 p.m.

Minnehaha Academy vs. De La Salle, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinal Tuesday, March 30 At Alexandria High School

Fergus Falls 47, Annandale 44

Wednesday, March 31 At Osseo High School

Minneapolis North 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 40

At Rochester Mayo High School

Caledonia 81, St. Croix Prep 52

At Chanhassen High School

Waseca 83, Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 58

At Target Center Wednesday, April 7 Semifinal

Caledonia 60, Minneapolis North 55

Waseca 72, Fergus Falls 58

Saturday, April 10 Championship

Caledonia vs. Waseca, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Wednesday, March 31 Quarterfinal At Perham High School

Hancock 57, Nevis 50

At Mankato East High School

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 86, Central Minnesota Christian 73

At Rochester Mayo High School

Hayfield 62,. Legacy Christian Academy 43

At Pequout Lakes High School

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Deer River 52

At Target Center Wednesday, April 7 Semifinal

Hancock 65, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 53

Hayfield 79, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53

Championship

Hancock vs. Hayfield, 1 p.m.

