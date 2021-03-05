CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Valencia rallies late to…

Valencia rallies late to beat Villarreal in Spanish league

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Valencia score twice in the final minutes to come from behind and defeat Villarreal 2-1 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Carlos Soler converted an 86th-minute penalty kick and Gonçalo Guedes netted the winner one minute into stoppage time to give the hosts the victory at Mestalla Stadium.

Gerard Moreno put the visitors ahead in the 40th, also with a penalty kick. Both penalties were called after video review.

The win, which moved Valencia to 11th place, came amid talks that a Malaysian prince is considering buying the club from Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

The result extended Villarreal’s winless streak to seven consecutive league games. It stayed seventh in the standings.

Atlético Madrid leads the league ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Urgent attention needed to refocus OPM as federal workforce leader, NAPA says

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up