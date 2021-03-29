All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 30 20 9 1 0 41 90 62…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 30 20 9 1 0 41 90 62 Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47 Pensacola 27 11 12 2 2 26 72 73 Huntsville 24 11 12 1 0 23 67 75 Birmingham 27 6 16 5 0 17 58 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Huntsville 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

