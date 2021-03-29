All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|90
|62
|Macon
|24
|18
|3
|2
|1
|39
|69
|47
|Pensacola
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|72
|73
|Huntsville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|67
|75
|Birmingham
|27
|6
|16
|5
|0
|17
|58
|99
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Huntsville 0
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.