All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 20 14 3 2 1 31 54 40 Knoxville 22 13 8 1 0 27 68 50 Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62 Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70 Birmingham 21 6 11 4 0 16 48 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 1

Macon 4, Birmingham 3

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

