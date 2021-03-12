All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|20
|14
|3
|2
|1
|31
|54
|40
|Knoxville
|22
|13
|8
|1
|0
|27
|68
|50
|Pensacola
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|66
|62
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|63
|70
|Birmingham
|21
|6
|11
|4
|0
|16
|48
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 1
Macon 4, Birmingham 3
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
