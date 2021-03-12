CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 20 14 3 2 1 31 54 40
Knoxville 22 13 8 1 0 27 68 50
Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 21 6 11 4 0 16 48 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 1

Macon 4, Birmingham 3

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

