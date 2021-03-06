All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 17 12 2 2 1 27 46 32…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 17 12 2 2 1 27 46 32 Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 49 Pensacola 22 10 9 2 1 23 60 62 Huntsville 20 10 9 1 0 21 61 61 Birmingham 19 6 9 4 0 16 45 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Macon 3

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

