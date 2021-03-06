All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|17
|12
|2
|2
|1
|27
|46
|32
|Knoxville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|59
|49
|Pensacola
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|60
|62
|Huntsville
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|61
|61
|Birmingham
|19
|6
|9
|4
|0
|16
|45
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola 4, Macon 3
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
