CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. enters next phase | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Rylan Kearney resigns from…

Rylan Kearney resigns from NWHL adviser, ownership roles

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 5:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — National Women’s Hockey League founder and former commissioner Dani Rylan Kearney resigned Tuesday from her post as an adviser to the league and president of the entity that owns four of its six teams.

The NWHL and W Hockey Partners announced her departure. W Hockey Partners owns the Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters and Minnesota Whitecaps.

Rylan launched the NWHL in March 2015 and was commissioner until October. She stepped down at that point and was replaced then by interim commissioner Tyler Tumminia.

The league is aiming to finish its season March 26-27 in Brighton, Massachusetts, outside Boston after suspending play in its Lake Placid, New York, bubble before the playoffs because of virus concerns.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

IRS procurement chief pushes ‘intelligent risk-taking’ in bot rollout

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up