NHL suspends Preds defenseman Dante Fabbro 2 games for hit

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 3:37 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended Nashville Predators defenseman Dante Fabbro two games for elbowing Carolina Hurricanes forward Brock McGinn.

The league’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday after a morning hearing for the rookie defenseman. Fabbro will forfeit $15,948.28 based on his average annual salary, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Fabbro hit McGinn’s head with his left elbow at 13:47 of the second period Tuesday night, and Fabbro left his feet finishing the hit. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for elbowing, and Carolina won the game 3-2 in overtime.

The Predators already are without a pair of defensemen, with captain Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis both on injured reserve.

