CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Muguruza beats Begu in…

Muguruza beats Begu in Dubai round 1, Keys through

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza bounced back from her loss in the Qatar Open final with a win over Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round at the Dubai Championships on Monday, as Madison Keys and Elise Mertens also progressed.

Seeded ninth, Muguruza won 6-3, 7-5 after twice coming back from a break down in the second set and sealing the win with a four-game streak.

Muguruza was playing two days after a straight-sets loss to Petra Kvitova in the Qatar final. “It was tough because I arrived yesterday, so it was just fighting spirit,” Muguruza said. “Just trying to adapt as fast I can.”

Her second-round opponent is Amanda Anisimova after the U.S. player beat Ana Konjuh 6-2, 6-2. It was Anisimova’s return to the court after she hurt her ankle in a fall and withdrew from the Qatar Open.

Keys beat Liang En-Shuo 6-1, 6-1 and held serve throughout. It was only Keys’ third match this year after she missed the Australian Open following a positive test for the coronavirus. Keys faces Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

Elise Mertens needed 2 1/2 hours to beat Viktoriya Tomova 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 despite 51 unforced errors and eight double faults. Tomova was a late replacement for Fiona Ferro, who withdrew citing fatigue after a run to the semifinals of the Lyon Open last week.

Marketa Vondrousova will play Coco Gauff in the second round after the Czech player saw off Ana Bogdan 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia upset Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka withdrew from the tournament on Monday after struggling with a back injury she picked up at the Qatar Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Will Congress ever return to the normal budget process? Whatever that is

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up