Men’s Hockey Conference Tournament Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14-20) x(If necessary) ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Campus sites, single elimination)…

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14-20) x(If necessary) ATLANTIC HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Campus sites, single elimination) Sunday, March 7

Sacred Heart def. Holy Cross, forfeit

Monday, March 8

Niagara 3, Mercyhurst 2

Tuesday, March 9

Bentley 7, Air Force 3

Quarterfinal (Campus sites, Best-of-3) Friday, March 12

Army 4, Sacred Heart 0

Robert Morris 3, Niagara 2, OT

Canisius 5, RIT 2

Saturday, March 13

Army 4, Sacred Heart 3, 3OT

Niagara 2, Robert Morris 2, 2 OT

Canisius 6, RIT 1

Sunday, March 14

Niagara 2, Robert Morris 1

Semifinals Friday, March 19 (Campus sites)

American International vs. Niagara, TBD

Canisius vs. Army, TBD

Championship (Campus site) Saturday, March 20

Semifinal winners

BIG TEN CONFERENCE At Notre Dame First Round Sunday, March 14

Penn St. 6, Notre Dame 3

Minnesota 2, Michigan St. 1

Michigan 4, Ohio St. 0

Semifinals Monday, March 15

Wisconsin 4, Penn St. 3, OT

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT

Tuesday, March 16

Semifinal winners

ECAC At Herb Brooks Arena Lake Placid, NY Semifinals Thursday, March 18

Colgate at St. Lawrence,

TBD vs. TBD,

Championship Saturday, March 20

Semifinal winners, TBD

HOCKEY EAST Opening Round Wednesday, March 10

UMass Lowell 5, Vermont 3

New Hampshire 7, Maine 2

Quarterfinal Round (Best-of-3) Sunday, March 14

UMass Lowell 2, Boston U. 1

Providence 6, UConn 1

Boston College 3, New Hampshire 2

UMass 4, Northeastern 1

At TD Garden Boston Semifinals Wednesday, March 17

UMass Lowell at Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at UMass, 7 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 20

Semifinal winners

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE HOCKEY CONFERENCE At Ralph Engelstad Arena Grand Forks, N.D. First Round (single elimination) Friday, March 12

Colorado College 1 St. Cloud St. 2,

Miami 2 North Dakota 6,

Saturday, March 13

Denver 5, Omaha 4

Minn. Duluth 5, , W. Michigan 4, OT

Semifinals Monday, March 15

St. Cloud St. 3, Minn. Duluth 2

North Dakota 2, Denver 1, OT

Championship Saturday, March 16

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

WESTERN COLLEGIATE HOCKEY ASSOCIATION First Round (Best-of-3) At Mayo Clinic Event Center Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Friday, March 12

Minnesota St. 3, Ferris St. 0

Saturday, March 13

Minnesota St. 3, Ferris St. 1, Minnesota St. wins series 2-0

At Taffy Abel Arena Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Friday, March 12

Lake Superior St. 6, Ala. Huntsville 1, Lake

Saturday, March 13

Lake Superior St. 4, Ala.-Huntsville 1, Lake Superior St. wins series 2-0

At Slater Family ce Arena Bowling Green, Ohio Friday, March 12

N. Michigan 4, Bowling Green 3, N. Michigan leads 1-0

Saturday, March 13

Bowling Green 5, N. Michigan 0, series tied 1-1

Sunday, March 14

N. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 1, N. Michigan wins series 2-1

At Sanford Center Bemidji, Minn. Friday, March 12

Michigan Tech 1 Bemidji St. 3, Bemidji St. leads 1-0

Saturday, March 13

Bemidji St. 4, Michigan Tech 1, Bemidji St. wins series 2-0

Semifinals At Minnesota St. Mankato, Minn. (Best-of-3) Friday, March 19

Minnesota St. vs. N. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Bemidji St. 7:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 20

Semifinal winners at higher-seeded team

