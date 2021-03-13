Marvelous Marvin Hagler Record

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 7:44 PM

Career Record
62 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws
1973

May 18 Terry Ryan, Brockton KO 2

Jul 25 Sonny Williams, Boston W 6

Aug 8 Muhammad Smith, Boston KO 2

Oct 6 Don Wigfall, Brockton W 8

Oct 26 Cove Green, Brockton KO 4

Nov 18 Cocoa Kid, Brockton KO 2

Dec 7 Manny Freitas, Portland, Me. KO 1

Dec 18 James Redford, Boston KO 4

1974

Feb 5 Bob Harrington, Boston KO 5

Apr 5 Tracy Morrison, Boston KO 8

May 14 Jim Redford, Brockton KO 2

May 30 Curtis Phillips, Portland KO 5

Jul 16 Robert Williams, Boston KO 3

Aug 13 Peachy Davis, New Bedford KO 1

Aug 30 Ray Seales, Boston W 10

Oct 29 Morris Jordan, New Bedford KO 4

Nov 16 George Green, Brockton KO 1

Nov 26 Ray Seales, Seattle D 10

Dec 20 D.C. Walker, Boston KO 2

1975

Feb 15 Don Wigfall, Brockton KO 5

Mar 31 Joey Blair, Boston KO 2

Apr 14 Jimmy Owens, Boston W 10

May 24 Jimmy Owens, Brockton W 6

Aug 7 Jesse Bender, Portland KO 1

Sep 30 Lamont Lovelady, Boston KO 7

Dec 20 Johnny Baldwin, Boston W 10

1976

Jan 13 Bobby Watts, Philadelphia L 10

Feb 7 Matt Donovan, Boston KO 2

Mar 9 Willie Monroe, Philadelphia L 10

Jun 2 Bob Smith, Taunton KO 5

Aug 3 D.C. Walker, Providence KO 6

Sep 14 Eugene Hart, Philadelphia KO 8

Dec 21 George Davis, Boston KO 6

1977

Feb 15 Willie Monroe, Boston KO 12

Mar 16 Reginald Ford, Boston KO 3

Jun 10 Roy Jones, Hartford KO 3

Aug 23 Willie Monroe, Philadelphia KO 2

Sep 24 Ray Phillips, Boston KO 7

Oct 15 Jim Henry, Providence W 10

Nov 26 Mike Colbert, Boston KO 12

1978

Mar 4 Kevin Finnegan, Boston KO 9

Apr 7 Doug Demmings, Los Angeles KO 8

May 13 Kevin Finnegan, Boston KO 7

Aug 24 Bennie Briscoe, Philadelphia W 10

Nov 11 Willie Warren, Boston KO 7

1979

Feb 3 Ray Seales, Boston KO 1

Mar 12 Bob Patterson, Providence KO 3

May 25 Jaime Thomas, Portland, Me. KO 3

Jun 30 Norberto Cabrera, Monte Carlo KO 8

Nov 30 Vito Antuofermo, Las Vegas D 15

(For World Middleweight Title)

1980

Feb 16 Loucif Hamani, Portland KO 2

Apr 19 Bobby Watts, Portland KO 2

May 17 Marcos Geraldo, Las Vegas W 10

Sep 27 Alan Minter, London KO 3

(Won World Middleweight Title)

1981

Jan 17 Fulgencio Obelmejias, Boston KO 8

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

Jun 13 Vito Antuofermo, Boston KO 5

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

Oct 3 Mustafa Hamsho, Rosemont KO 11

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

1982

Mar 7 Caveman Lee, Atlantic City KO 1

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

Oct 30 Fulgencio Obelmejias, San Remo KO 8

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

1983

Feb 11 Tony Sibson, Worcester, Mass. KO 6

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

May 27 Wilford Scypion, Providence KO 4

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

Nov 10 Roberto Duran, Las Vegas W 15

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

1984

Mar 30 Juan Roldan, Las Vegas KO 10

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

Oct 19 Mustafa Hamsho, New York KO 3

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

1985

Apr 16 Thomas Hearns, Las Vegas KO 3

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

1986

Mar 11 John Mugabi, Las Vegas KO 11

(Retained World Middleweight Title)

1987

Apr 6 Sugar Ray Leonard, Las Vegas L 12

(Lost WBC Middleweight Title)

