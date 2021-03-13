Marvelous Marvin Hagler Record

|Career Record
|62 wins, 3 losses, 2 draws
|1973
May 18 Terry Ryan, Brockton KO 2
Jul 25 Sonny Williams, Boston W 6
Aug 8 Muhammad Smith, Boston KO 2
Oct 6 Don Wigfall, Brockton W 8
Oct 26 Cove Green, Brockton KO 4
Nov 18 Cocoa Kid, Brockton KO 2
Dec 7 Manny Freitas, Portland, Me. KO 1
Dec 18 James Redford, Boston KO 4
|1974
Feb 5 Bob Harrington, Boston KO 5
Apr 5 Tracy Morrison, Boston KO 8
May 14 Jim Redford, Brockton KO 2
May 30 Curtis Phillips, Portland KO 5
Jul 16 Robert Williams, Boston KO 3
Aug 13 Peachy Davis, New Bedford KO 1
Aug 30 Ray Seales, Boston W 10
Oct 29 Morris Jordan, New Bedford KO 4
Nov 16 George Green, Brockton KO 1
Nov 26 Ray Seales, Seattle D 10
Dec 20 D.C. Walker, Boston KO 2
|1975
Feb 15 Don Wigfall, Brockton KO 5
Mar 31 Joey Blair, Boston KO 2
Apr 14 Jimmy Owens, Boston W 10
May 24 Jimmy Owens, Brockton W 6
Aug 7 Jesse Bender, Portland KO 1
Sep 30 Lamont Lovelady, Boston KO 7
Dec 20 Johnny Baldwin, Boston W 10
|1976
Jan 13 Bobby Watts, Philadelphia L 10
Feb 7 Matt Donovan, Boston KO 2
Mar 9 Willie Monroe, Philadelphia L 10
Jun 2 Bob Smith, Taunton KO 5
Aug 3 D.C. Walker, Providence KO 6
Sep 14 Eugene Hart, Philadelphia KO 8
Dec 21 George Davis, Boston KO 6
|1977
Feb 15 Willie Monroe, Boston KO 12
Mar 16 Reginald Ford, Boston KO 3
Jun 10 Roy Jones, Hartford KO 3
Aug 23 Willie Monroe, Philadelphia KO 2
Sep 24 Ray Phillips, Boston KO 7
Oct 15 Jim Henry, Providence W 10
Nov 26 Mike Colbert, Boston KO 12
|1978
Mar 4 Kevin Finnegan, Boston KO 9
Apr 7 Doug Demmings, Los Angeles KO 8
May 13 Kevin Finnegan, Boston KO 7
Aug 24 Bennie Briscoe, Philadelphia W 10
Nov 11 Willie Warren, Boston KO 7
|1979
Feb 3 Ray Seales, Boston KO 1
Mar 12 Bob Patterson, Providence KO 3
May 25 Jaime Thomas, Portland, Me. KO 3
Jun 30 Norberto Cabrera, Monte Carlo KO 8
Nov 30 Vito Antuofermo, Las Vegas D 15
(For World Middleweight Title)
|1980
Feb 16 Loucif Hamani, Portland KO 2
Apr 19 Bobby Watts, Portland KO 2
May 17 Marcos Geraldo, Las Vegas W 10
Sep 27 Alan Minter, London KO 3
(Won World Middleweight Title)
|1981
Jan 17 Fulgencio Obelmejias, Boston KO 8
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
Jun 13 Vito Antuofermo, Boston KO 5
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
Oct 3 Mustafa Hamsho, Rosemont KO 11
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
|1982
Mar 7 Caveman Lee, Atlantic City KO 1
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
Oct 30 Fulgencio Obelmejias, San Remo KO 8
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
|1983
Feb 11 Tony Sibson, Worcester, Mass. KO 6
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
May 27 Wilford Scypion, Providence KO 4
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
Nov 10 Roberto Duran, Las Vegas W 15
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
|1984
Mar 30 Juan Roldan, Las Vegas KO 10
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
Oct 19 Mustafa Hamsho, New York KO 3
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
|1985
Apr 16 Thomas Hearns, Las Vegas KO 3
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
|1986
Mar 11 John Mugabi, Las Vegas KO 11
(Retained World Middleweight Title)
|1987
Apr 6 Sugar Ray Leonard, Las Vegas L 12
(Lost WBC Middleweight Title)
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.