CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. tops 600K cases | Great Harvest donates bread | DC urges all adults to preregister | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Llanez replaced on US…

Llanez replaced on US Olympic qualifying roster by Tessman

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 11:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Ulysses Llanez will miss Olympic men’s soccer qualifying because of an ankle injury and was replaced on 20-man the U.S. roster by Dallas midfielder Tanner Tessmann.

Llanez plays for Heerenveen in the top tier of Dutch soccer. He debuted for U.S. senior national team in February 2020 and has three international appearances.

Tessman was part of the Americans’ 28-player training camp and had been practicing with the team since March 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the U.S. opens against Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Tesseman, 20, made his U.S. senior national team debut in January.

The U.S. is trying to qualify for its first Olympic men’s soccer tournament since 2008.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

OPM ready to 'close the chapter' on the merger, chart new path forward

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up