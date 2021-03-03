CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fiona Ferro, Clara Tauson reach Lyon Open quarterfinals

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 3:51 PM

LYON, France (AP) — Second-seeded Fiona Ferro of France and Danish qualifier Clara Tauson both advanced to the Lyon Open quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ferro was leading Tereza Martincova 6-2, 4-1 when her Czech opponent retired with a back problem.

Tauson continued her good form, beating Timea Babos 6-2, 6-3 after knocking out top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

The 139th-ranked Tauson, a former Australian Open junior champion, next plays Italian Camila Giorgi — who rallied beat Nina Stojanovc of Serbia 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the second round.

In remaining first-round matches, fifth-seeded Alize Cornet lost 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel, while Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic advanced 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 against Vera Lapko and next faces third-seeded Caroline Garcia.

Burel will face Ferro in Friday’s quarters if she wins her second-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Thursday.

