European Tour Magical Kenya Open Scores

Sunday At Karen Country Club Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71 Final Round

Justin Harding, South Africa 66-67-64-66_263

Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-66-66-66_265

Connor Syme, Scotland 65-67-71-64_267

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-70-68-63_268

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 68-68-66-67_269

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-72-65-64_269

Romain Langasque, France 67-70-67-65_269

Pep Angles, Spain 70-67-67-66_270

Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-64-71-67_270

Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-67-70_270

Sam Horsfield, England 65-71-69-65_270

Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-69-69-66_271

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-67-68_271

Kalle Samooja, Finland 65-66-72-68_271

Justin Walters, South Africa 67-71-68-65_271

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 66-72-69-65_272

George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-69-65_272

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-67-69-67_272

Victor Dubuisson, France 68-68-70-66_272

Scott Hend, Austria 67-64-68-73_272

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-68-68-69_272

Garrick Porteous, England 71-68-67-66_272

Johannes Veerman, United States 68-69-62-73_272

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70-67-67_273

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-67-68-68_273

Aaron Rai, England 70-67-70-66_273

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-70-65-70_273

John Catlin, United States 71-69-69-65_274

Richard Mcevoy, England 70-70-65-69_274

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-71-67_274

Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-69-66_274

Jack Senior, England 68-68-71-67_274

Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-70-66-69_275

Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-68-68_275

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-72-69-66_275

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-71-68-69_275

Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68-71-64_275

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 65-71-67-72_275

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-66-68-70_275

Oliver Wilson, England 70-67-72-66_275

Ben Evans, England 71-68-71-66_210

Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-69-68-71_276

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-69-69-70_276

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-69-67-70_276

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 69-70-69-68_276

Dale Whitnell, England 66-70-68-72_276

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69-71-70_277

Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-67-68-72_277

Adrian Meronk, Poland 65-73-67-72_277

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-65-77-68_277

Jordan Smith, England 68-70-69-70_277

Richard Bland, England 71-69-71-67_278

Ashley Chesters, England 71-68-67-72_278

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-69-69-69_278

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-67-69-70_278

Matt Ford, England 68-72-70-68_278

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-70-71-67_278

Raphael Jacquelin, France 65-68-73-72_278

Damien Perrier, France 68-71-74-65_278

Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-66-72-69_278

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-71-67_278

Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-70-69_279

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 72-68-68-71_279

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-71-71-69_279

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-68-70-71_280

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-66-72-69_280

Toby Tree, England 67-73-69-71_280

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-69-69-74_280

Romain Wattel, France 69-71-72-68_280

Gregory Havret, France 67-73-71-70_281

Benjamin Hebert, France 64-72-75-70_281

Matthew Southgate, Britain 66-69-75-71_281

Kyongjun Moon, Korea 70-69-71-72_282

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-70-75-67_282

JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-70-69-74_282

Lee Slattery, England 71-69-75-68_283

Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 72-68-74-70_284

