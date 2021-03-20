European Tour Magical Kenya Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Karen Country Club
|Nairobi, Kenya
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71
|aamateur
|Third Round
Justin Harding, South Africa 66-67-64_197
Scott Hend, Austria 67-64-68_199
Johannes Veerman, United States 68-69-62_199
Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-66-66_199
Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-67_200
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 68-68-66_202
Kalle Samooja, Finland 65-66-72_203
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-68-68_203
Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-64-71_203
Connor Syme, Scotland 65-67-71_203
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-67_203
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-70-65_203
Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 65-71-67_203
Dale Whitnell, England 66-70-68_204
Pep Angles, Spain 70-67-67_204
Romain Langasque, France 67-70-67_204
Richard Mcevoy, England 70-70-65_205
Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-72-65_205
Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-69-69_205
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-67-69_205
Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-69-68_205
Sam Horsfield, England 65-71-69_205
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-70-68_205
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-67-68_205
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-66-68_205
Adrian Meronk, Poland 65-73-67_205
Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-67-68_205
Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-70-66_206
Raphael Jacquelin, France 65-68-73_206
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70-67_206
Ashley Chesters, England 71-68-67_206
Victor Dubuisson, France 68-68-70_206
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-69-67_206
Garrick Porteous, England 71-68-67_206
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-69-69_206
Justin Walters, South Africa 67-71-68_206
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-71-68_206
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-69-69_206
George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-69_207
Jordan Smith, England 68-70-69_207
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 66-72-69_207
Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-68_207
Aaron Rai, England 70-67-70_207
Jack Senior, England 68-68-71_207
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-71_207
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69-71_207
Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-69_208
JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-70-69_208
Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-67-69_208
Benjamin Poke, Denmark 69-70-69_208
Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 72-68-68_208
Oliver Wilson, England 70-67-72_209
Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-66-72_209
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-69-69_209
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-68-70_209
John Catlin, United States 71-69-69_209
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-65-77_209
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-72-69_209
Toby Tree, England 67-73-69_209
Ben Evans, England 71-68-71_210
Kyongjun Moon, Korea 70-69-71_210
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-71-71_210
Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-70_210
Matthew Southgate, Britain 66-69-75_210
Matt Ford, England 68-72-70_210
Gregory Havret, France 67-73-71_211
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68-71_211
Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-66-72_211
Richard Bland, England 71-69-71_211
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-71_211
Benjamin Hebert, France 64-72-75_211
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-70-71_211
Romain Wattel, France 69-71-72_212
Damien Perrier, France 68-71-74_213
Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 72-68-74_214
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-70-75_215
Lee Slattery, England 71-69-75_215
