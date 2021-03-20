European Tour Magical Kenya Open Scores

Saturday At Karen Country Club Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71 aamateur Third Round Justin Harding, South…

Saturday At Karen Country Club Nairobi, Kenya Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 6,921; Par: 71 aamateur Third Round

Justin Harding, South Africa 66-67-64_197

Scott Hend, Austria 67-64-68_199

Johannes Veerman, United States 68-69-62_199

Kurt Kitayama, United States 67-66-66_199

Calum Hill, Scotland 65-68-67_200

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 68-68-66_202

Kalle Samooja, Finland 65-66-72_203

Garrick Higgo, South Africa 67-68-68_203

Dean Burmester, South Africa 68-64-71_203

Connor Syme, Scotland 65-67-71_203

Guido Migliozzi, Italy 71-65-67_203

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-70-65_203

Bernd Ritthammer, Germany 65-71-67_203

Dale Whitnell, England 66-70-68_204

Pep Angles, Spain 70-67-67_204

Romain Langasque, France 67-70-67_204

Richard Mcevoy, England 70-70-65_205

Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 68-72-65_205

Nino Bertasio, Italy 67-69-69_205

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 69-67-69_205

Gavin Green, Malaysia 68-69-68_205

Sam Horsfield, England 65-71-69_205

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67-70-68_205

Adrian Otaegui, Spain 70-67-68_205

Ricardo Santos, Portugal 71-66-68_205

Adrian Meronk, Poland 65-73-67_205

Francesco Laporta, Italy 70-67-68_205

Louis De Jager, South Africa 70-70-66_206

Raphael Jacquelin, France 65-68-73_206

Darren Fichardt, South Africa 69-70-67_206

Ashley Chesters, England 71-68-67_206

Victor Dubuisson, France 68-68-70_206

Joost Luiten, Netherlands 70-69-67_206

Garrick Porteous, England 71-68-67_206

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-69-69_206

Justin Walters, South Africa 67-71-68_206

Niklas Lemke, Sweden 67-71-68_206

Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 68-69-69_206

George Coetzee, South Africa 72-66-69_207

Jordan Smith, England 68-70-69_207

Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 66-72-69_207

Grant Forrest, Scotland 73-66-68_207

Aaron Rai, England 70-67-70_207

Jack Senior, England 68-68-71_207

Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 67-69-71_207

Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69-71_207

Marcel Schneider, Germany 70-69-69_208

JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-70-69_208

Jens Fahrbring, Sweden 72-67-69_208

Benjamin Poke, Denmark 69-70-69_208

Lorenzo Scalise, Italy 72-68-68_208

Oliver Wilson, England 70-67-72_209

Matthias Schwab, Austria 71-66-72_209

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 71-69-69_209

Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 71-68-70_209

John Catlin, United States 71-69-69_209

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-65-77_209

Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 68-72-69_209

Toby Tree, England 67-73-69_209

Ben Evans, England 71-68-71_210

Kyongjun Moon, Korea 70-69-71_210

Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 68-71-71_210

Julien Guerrier, France 70-70-70_210

Matthew Southgate, Britain 66-69-75_210

Matt Ford, England 68-72-70_210

Gregory Havret, France 67-73-71_211

Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 72-68-71_211

Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France 73-66-72_211

Richard Bland, England 71-69-71_211

Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 69-71-71_211

Benjamin Hebert, France 64-72-75_211

Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 70-70-71_211

Romain Wattel, France 69-71-72_212

Damien Perrier, France 68-71-74_213

Samuel Njoroge Chege, Kenya 72-68-74_214

Haydn Porteous, South Africa 70-70-75_215

Lee Slattery, England 71-69-75_215

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.