CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. Senate leader on vaccine schedule, supply | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 36 25 9 0 2 52 132 91
Indy 35 24 9 2 0 50 114 92
Orlando 34 18 12 3 1 40 99 101
Greenville 36 16 10 8 2 42 105 110
South Carolina 34 14 12 6 2 36 93 106
Jacksonville 32 14 14 1 3 32 78 91
Wheeling 34 9 20 5 0 23 94 119

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 16 10 3 2 1 23 52 37
Allen 33 21 10 2 0 44 111 89
Wichita 37 22 10 4 1 49 109 97
Utah 36 15 12 4 5 39 107 125
Tulsa 36 17 16 2 1 37 78 90
Rapid City 39 18 18 2 1 39 115 126
Kansas City 34 13 13 6 2 34 87 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Fort Wayne 1

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 1

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Wheeling 7, Wichita 1

Allen 2, Tulsa 0

Indy 7, Kansas City 6

Rapid City 7, Utah 0

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up