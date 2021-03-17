All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|24
|8
|0
|2
|50
|126
|84
|Indy
|32
|22
|8
|2
|0
|46
|103
|82
|Orlando
|31
|17
|10
|3
|1
|38
|91
|90
|Greenville
|34
|15
|10
|7
|2
|39
|98
|104
|South Carolina
|32
|12
|12
|6
|2
|32
|86
|104
|Jacksonville
|29
|12
|13
|1
|3
|28
|67
|83
|Wheeling
|32
|8
|19
|5
|0
|21
|85
|115
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|14
|10
|1
|2
|1
|23
|50
|30
|Wichita
|34
|20
|9
|4
|1
|45
|102
|86
|Allen
|30
|19
|10
|1
|0
|39
|104
|86
|Utah
|34
|14
|11
|4
|5
|37
|102
|114
|Tulsa
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|75
|83
|Kansas City
|32
|13
|13
|4
|2
|32
|80
|91
|Rapid City
|37
|17
|18
|2
|0
|36
|104
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.