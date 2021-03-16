All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|34
|24
|8
|0
|2
|50
|126
|84
|Indy
|32
|22
|8
|2
|0
|46
|103
|82
|Orlando
|31
|17
|10
|3
|1
|38
|91
|90
|Greenville
|34
|15
|10
|7
|2
|39
|98
|104
|South Carolina
|32
|12
|12
|6
|2
|32
|86
|104
|Jacksonville
|29
|12
|13
|1
|3
|28
|67
|83
|Wheeling
|32
|8
|19
|5
|0
|21
|85
|115
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|14
|10
|1
|2
|1
|23
|50
|30
|Wichita
|34
|20
|9
|4
|1
|45
|102
|86
|Allen
|30
|19
|10
|1
|0
|39
|104
|86
|Utah
|34
|14
|11
|4
|5
|37
|102
|114
|Tulsa
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|75
|83
|Kansas City
|32
|13
|13
|4
|2
|32
|80
|91
|Rapid City
|37
|17
|18
|2
|0
|36
|104
|121
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.