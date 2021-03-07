All Times EST Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44 99 73 Florida 31 21 8 0 2 44 115 80 Orlando 29 16 10 3 0 35 85 86 South Carolina 29 12 9 6 2 32 83 92 Greenville 31 13 10 6 2 34 90 99 Jacksonville 26 11 12 1 2 25 62 75 Wheeling 28 7 17 4 0 18 74 106

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 11 7 1 2 1 17 42 25 Wichita 30 20 6 3 1 44 95 73 Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75 Utah 31 13 10 3 5 34 91 102 Kansas City 29 13 12 3 1 30 74 81 Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76 Rapid City 34 14 18 2 0 30 94 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 2

Orlando 5, Florida 2

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3

Wichita 4, Utah 3

Rapid City 2, Greenville 1

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 5, Florida 2

Kansas City 1, Wichita 0

Rapid City 2, Greenville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.