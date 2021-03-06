All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|29
|21
|6
|2
|0
|44
|99
|73
|Florida
|29
|21
|6
|0
|2
|44
|111
|70
|Orlando
|27
|14
|10
|3
|0
|31
|75
|82
|South Carolina
|28
|12
|8
|6
|2
|32
|81
|88
|Greenville
|29
|13
|9
|5
|2
|33
|88
|95
|Jacksonville
|25
|10
|12
|1
|2
|23
|58
|73
|Wheeling
|27
|7
|16
|4
|0
|18
|71
|101
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|10
|6
|1
|2
|1
|15
|37
|22
|Wichita
|28
|19
|6
|3
|0
|41
|91
|69
|Allen
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|92
|75
|Utah
|30
|13
|9
|3
|5
|34
|88
|98
|Kansas City
|28
|12
|12
|3
|1
|28
|73
|81
|Tulsa
|29
|12
|14
|2
|1
|27
|62
|76
|Rapid City
|32
|12
|18
|2
|0
|26
|90
|113
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Orlando 3, Florida 0
Kansas City 5, Indy 4
South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2
Wichita 3, Utah 0
Greenville 8, Rapid City 5
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.