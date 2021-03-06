CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 29 21 6 2 0 44 99 73
Florida 29 21 6 0 2 44 111 70
Orlando 27 14 10 3 0 31 75 82
South Carolina 28 12 8 6 2 32 81 88
Greenville 29 13 9 5 2 33 88 95
Jacksonville 25 10 12 1 2 23 58 73
Wheeling 27 7 16 4 0 18 71 101

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 10 6 1 2 1 15 37 22
Wichita 28 19 6 3 0 41 91 69
Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75
Utah 30 13 9 3 5 34 88 98
Kansas City 28 12 12 3 1 28 73 81
Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76
Rapid City 32 12 18 2 0 26 90 113

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 0

Kansas City 5, Indy 4

South Carolina 5, Jacksonville 3

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2

Wichita 3, Utah 0

Greenville 8, Rapid City 5

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

