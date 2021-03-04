All Times EST Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67 Indy 28 21 6 1 0 43 95 68 Orlando 26 13 10 3 0 29 72 82 South Carolina 27 11 8 6 2 30 76 85 Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90 Jacksonville 24 10 11 1 2 23 55 68 Wheeling 26 7 15 4 0 18 69 97

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 27 18 6 3 0 39 88 69 Fort Wayne 9 5 1 2 1 13 33 20 Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75 Utah 29 13 8 3 5 34 88 95 Kansas City 27 11 12 3 1 26 68 77 Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76 Rapid City 31 12 17 2 0 26 85 105

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy 6, Wheeling 0

South Carolina 2, Jacksonville 1

Allen 5, Utah 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.