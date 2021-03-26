CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 39 27 10 0 2 56 144 100
Indy 37 24 11 2 0 50 117 103
Orlando 36 20 12 3 1 44 108 106
Greenville 38 16 12 8 2 42 107 118
South Carolina 36 15 13 6 2 38 101 114
Jacksonville 34 15 14 2 3 35 83 95
Wheeling 37 10 22 5 0 25 106 132

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 18 11 4 2 1 25 59 42
Allen 36 22 12 2 0 46 121 101
Wichita 40 23 12 4 1 51 119 108
Kansas City 37 16 13 6 2 40 100 107
Utah 38 16 13 4 5 41 112 130
Tulsa 39 19 17 2 1 41 88 98
Rapid City 41 19 19 2 1 41 122 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1

Orlando 6, South Carolina 3

Florida 5, Wheeling 2

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 0

Allen 5, Rapid City 2

Kansas City 6, Wichita 4

Tulsa 3, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

