CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Changes in DC restrictions | AstraZeneca effectiveness | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Coyotes' Kuemper could miss…

Coyotes’ Kuemper could miss significant time with injury

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 7:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes could be without top goalie Darcy Kuemper for a significant amount of time due to a lower-body injury.

Kuemper was injured in Monday’s game against Colorado. The team said Wednesday he is listed as week to week.

Kuemper, who missed three games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, went down to a knee in the third period against the Avalanche. He asked the officials to stop the game and skated off to the locker room.

Kuemper shined as Arizona’s No. 1 goalie in 2018-19 before injuries limited him to 55 games. He was named an All-Star last season, but couldn’t play in the game due to another injury that caused him to miss 28 games. He returned to play nine games in the postseason bubble.

Kuemper is 7-7-2 with a 2.41 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout in 18 games this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

After a decade-long hiatus, earmarks appear to be headed back to the Congressional appropriations process

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up