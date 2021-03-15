CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Atonio, Vincent return for France’s next Six Nations game

The Associated Press

March 15, 2021, 7:03 AM

PARIS (AP) — Two of the players on the French national rugby team who tested positive for COVID-19 last month have been recalled for Saturday’s Six Nations match against Wales.

La Rochelle tighthead prop Uini Atonio and Montpellier center Arthur Vincent will replace Wilfid Hounkpatin and Jonathan Danty, the French rugby federation said Monday.

They are the only two changes in the squad following France’s 23-20 loss to England at Twickenham over the weekend that ended the Tricolores’ hopes of securing a Grand Slam this year.

Atonio and Vincent were among those who tested positive during a coronavirus outbreak in the French ranks, leading to the postponement of the game against Scotland.

