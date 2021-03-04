CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC plans return of high school sports | Md. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » American Cardoso scores 1st…

American Cardoso scores 1st goal for Brazil’s Internacionale

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso scored his first senior goal for Internacionale, tying the score in the 30th minute of a 2-2 draw at Pelotas on Thursday night in Brazil’s Campeonato Gaúcho, the first tier of Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul.

The 19-year-old, born in Denville Township, New Jersey, scored on a snapped header from about 8 yards off a cross from Guilherme Pato following a corner kick to tie the score 1-1.

Cardoso made his U.S. national team debut in November at Wales and also played against Panama later that month, both times as a second-half substitute.

He was among 35 players picked Monday for the U.S. training roster ahead of Olympic qualifying in the North and Central American region. The U.S. opens against Costa Rica on March 18 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Twenty players will be on the final Olympic qualifying roster. Players must be born on Jan. 1, 1997, or later to be eligible for qualifying.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up