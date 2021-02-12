CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Montgomery Co. vaccine challenges | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » The Latest: Skiers criticize…

The Latest: Skiers criticize men’s downhill course at worlds

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Germany (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

12:45 p.m.

Downhill racers at the skiing world championships have criticized the course for the men’s event after training on the slope for the first time.

The Vertigine course includes a series of sharp turns in the middle section that forces racers to slow down.

Italian skier Dominik Paris says “this has nothing to do with a downhill for me.”

American downhiller Bryce Bennett says “it’s an absolute disaster” and adds “when you’re making turns at 20 kph that is not downhill.”

Organizers say they will make adjustments to make the course faster ahead of Saturday’s second training and Sunday’s race.

Paris posted the fastest time in training. He led Simon Jocher of Germany by 1.56 seconds but both racers missed a gate.

Max Franz of Austria was third and the fastest skier who completed the course correctly.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD plans 3 new contracts to buy, test and integrate AI from industry, academia

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More paid leave for feds, and other reasons to watch budget reconciliation this time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up