CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » Sports » The Latest: Liensberger leads…

The Latest: Liensberger leads 1st slalom run at ski worlds

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 4:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger led the women’s slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Petra Vlhova was 0.40 seconds behind in second and Wendy Holdener trailed by 1.24 in third.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and the four-time defending champion from the United States had 1.30 to make up in the final leg.

Liensberger has not won a slalom on the World Cup circuit but was on the podium in all five races this season.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up