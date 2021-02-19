CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Home » Sports » The Latest: French skier…

The Latest: French skier Faivre wins gold in GS at worlds

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local): ___

2:40 p.m.

Mathieu Faivre won gold in the men’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Frenchman beat Luca de Aliprandini of Italy by 0.63 seconds. Marco Schwarz of Austria finished 0.87 off the lead to take bronze.

First-run leader Alex Pinturault skied out after seven gates in the final run.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway finished ninth.

It is Faivre’s second medal of the worlds after winning Tuesday’s parallel event.

___

11:15 a.m.

Alexis Pinturault posted the fastest time in the opening run of the men’s giant slalom at the skiing world championships.

The Frenchman led Luca De Aliprandini of Italy by 0.40 seconds.

Alexander Schmid of Germany in third place and Mathieu Faivre of France in fourth were the only other skiers to finish within 1.25 of the lead.

Defending champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway had 2.32 to make up in the final run.

Pinturault won the last three giant slaloms on the World Cup circuit.

Lower-ranked skiers in the 100-strong field were still coming down the course.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up