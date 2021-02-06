CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Sports » The Latest: 3-time world…

The Latest: 3-time world champ cyclist Sagan tests positive

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 9:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Three-time world champion cyclist Peter Sagan has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 31-year-old Slovakian said he and two Bora-Hansgrohe teammates — including his brother Juraj — all tested positive for COVID-19 on Gran Canaria.

Sagan said on his Instagram account that they are “feeling well” and are isolating on the Spanish island.

The results came from PCR tests conducted as they prepared to travel home.

Sagan last year won stages in all three Grand Tours: the Tour de France, Spanish Vuelta, and Giro d’Italia.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Money for IT modernization is available, if you know where to find it

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up