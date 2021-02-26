CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 15 11 2 1 1 24 40 26
Pensacola 19 9 7 2 1 21 53 52
Huntsville 18 9 8 1 0 19 54 54
Knoxville 17 8 8 1 0 17 46 45
Birmingham 17 6 7 4 0 16 42 58

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 2, Pensacola 0

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up