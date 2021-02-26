All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|15
|11
|2
|1
|1
|24
|40
|26
|Pensacola
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|21
|53
|52
|Huntsville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|54
|54
|Knoxville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|0
|17
|46
|45
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|7
|4
|0
|16
|42
|58
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Macon 4, Huntsville 3
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 2, Pensacola 0
Macon 4, Huntsville 1
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
