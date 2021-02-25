All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|14
|10
|2
|1
|1
|22
|36
|25
|Pensacola
|18
|9
|6
|2
|1
|21
|53
|50
|Huntsville
|17
|9
|7
|1
|0
|19
|53
|50
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|7
|4
|0
|16
|42
|58
|Knoxville
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|44
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon 4, Huntsville 3
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
