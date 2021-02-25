CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 14 10 2 1 1 22 36 25
Pensacola 18 9 6 2 1 21 53 50
Huntsville 17 9 7 1 0 19 53 50
Birmingham 17 6 7 4 0 16 42 58
Knoxville 16 7 8 1 0 15 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

