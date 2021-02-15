CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » PSG midfielder Verratti available…

PSG midfielder Verratti available against Barcelona

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has recovered from a hip injury and will be available for Tuesday’s Champions League match at Barcelona.

Verratti missed PSG’s last two matches but has been included in coach Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for the last 16 match in Spain.

Verratti’s return will boost PSG’s chances in the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, who have been ruled out with injuries.

___

More AP soccer : https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up