CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » NASCAR-Xfinity Beef. It's What's…

NASCAR-Xfinity Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Results

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, United States.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up