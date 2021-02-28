CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 Results

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 7:25 PM

Sunday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, United States.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (31) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 57 points.

2. (35) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 267, 35.

3. (9) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 49.

4. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 44.

5. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 36.

6. (6) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 31.

7. (23) Ryan Newman, Ford, 267, 30.

8. (5) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

9. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 36.

10. (24) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 27.

11. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 35.

12. (22) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

13. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

14. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

15. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 31.

17. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (30) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 19.

19. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 33.

20. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 17.

21. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 267, 16.

22. (19) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267, 15.

23. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 16.

26. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

27. (18) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 266, 10.

28. (37) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 266, 9.

29. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 11.

30. (16) Aric Almirola, Ford, 264, 7.

31. (28) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 263, 0.

32. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

33. (36) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 259, 4.

34. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 258, 0.

35. (38) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 258, 2.

36. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, engine, 151, 1.

37. (29) James Davison, Chevrolet, engine, 61, 1.

38. (33) Timmy Hill, Ford, electrical, 21, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

