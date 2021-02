Marlins pitching prospect Cabrera sidelined with arm ailment

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Edward Cabrera, one of the Miami Marlins’ top prospects, will be sidelined indefinitely with an…

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Edward Cabrera, one of the Miami Marlins’ top prospects, will be sidelined indefinitely with an inflamed nerve in his right biceps.

The team became aware of the injury earlier this winter, manager Don Mattingly said Friday. Cabrera is with the Marlins at their spring training complex but isn’t throwing.

“This is something we have followed,” Mattingly said. “You’re always disappointed when anything sets a guy back a little bit, but he is already showing improvement and still able to do a lot of things. We feel like we’ll see him at some point this year.”

Cabrera, 22, was expected to contend for a spot in the rotation. He went 9-4 with a 2.23 ERA at Class A and Double-A in 2019. His major league debut might have taken place last year, but a sore shoulder sidelined him for several weeks.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez said he had Cabrera pegged for a potential breakout season in 2021.

“Cabrera is always such a fun guy to watch,” Lopez said. “It’s amazing to see how far he has come. I can’t wait to watch him throw off the mound again, hopefully soon.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.