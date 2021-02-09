CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Sports » Juventus reaches Italian Cup…

Juventus reaches Italian Cup final after 0-0 draw with Inter

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 4:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus progressed to its sixth Italian Cup final in seven years after a 0-0 draw against Inter Milan on Tuesday to win 2-1 on aggregate.

Atalanta hosts Napoli on Wednesday in the other semifinal after having drawn 0-0 in the first leg. The final is on May 19.

Juventus had won the first leg 2-1 last week, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring both goals for the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo also netted on Saturday in a 2-0 victory over Roma in the league, a day after celebrating his 36th birthday.

He was kept quiet in Turin, although the Juventus forward did go close on three occasions at the end of the first half.

Inter coach Antonio Conte has only had one success over his former club, with the Nerazzurri having beaten Juventus in the league last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

Treasury pilots AI algorithm to parse congressional spending bills faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up