Gladbach, Leipzig, Wolfsburg progress in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Alassane Plea sent Borussia Mönchengladbach into the quarterfinals of the German Cup by securing a 2-1 win…

BERLIN (AP) — Alassane Plea sent Borussia Mönchengladbach into the quarterfinals of the German Cup by securing a 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Wednesday, with Leipzig and Wolfsburg also advancing.

Gladbach got off to a bad start in Stuttgart with Silas Wamangituka scoring after a fine solo run on a counterattack within two minutes.

Marcus Thuram equalized in first-half injury time with a shot in off the far post, and Plea went past the Stuttgart goalkeeper before slotting the winner inside an empty net in the 50th.

Two goals from Yussuf Poulsen helped Leipzig to a comfortable 4-0 win over second-division Bochum, while Wolfsburg had to rely on goalkeeper Koen Casteels to see out a 1-0 win over Schalke. Counterpart Ralf Fährmann saved Wout Weghorst’s penalty in the 40th, but the Dutch striker reacted fastest to the rebound for what proved the winning goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.