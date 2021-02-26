CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 25 20 4 1 0 41 88 57
Florida 27 21 5 0 1 43 108 63
Orlando 24 12 10 2 0 26 66 78
Greenville 27 11 9 5 2 29 74 86
South Carolina 25 9 8 6 2 26 70 81
Jacksonville 21 9 10 1 1 20 50 60
Wheeling 23 6 13 4 0 16 60 86

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 24 16 5 3 0 35 78 61
Allen 25 16 8 1 0 33 83 66
Fort Wayne 7 3 1 2 1 9 22 19
Utah 26 12 6 3 5 32 80 81
Tulsa 27 12 12 2 1 27 59 68
Kansas City 25 9 12 3 1 22 60 74
Rapid City 28 11 16 1 0 23 77 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville 4, Allen 1

Friday’s Games

Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2

Allen 5, Greenville 4

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2

Wheeling 5, Utah 2

Florida 6, South Carolina 5

Rapid City 5, Wichita 4

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Saturday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up