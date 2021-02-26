All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|25
|20
|4
|1
|0
|41
|88
|57
|Florida
|27
|21
|5
|0
|1
|43
|108
|63
|Orlando
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|66
|78
|Greenville
|27
|11
|9
|5
|2
|29
|74
|86
|South Carolina
|25
|9
|8
|6
|2
|26
|70
|81
|Jacksonville
|21
|9
|10
|1
|1
|20
|50
|60
|Wheeling
|23
|6
|13
|4
|0
|16
|60
|86
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|24
|16
|5
|3
|0
|35
|78
|61
|Allen
|25
|16
|8
|1
|0
|33
|83
|66
|Fort Wayne
|7
|3
|1
|2
|1
|9
|22
|19
|Utah
|26
|12
|6
|3
|5
|32
|80
|81
|Tulsa
|27
|12
|12
|2
|1
|27
|59
|68
|Kansas City
|25
|9
|12
|3
|1
|22
|60
|74
|Rapid City
|28
|11
|16
|1
|0
|23
|77
|95
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Greenville 4, Allen 1
Friday’s Games
Orlando 3, Jacksonville 2
Allen 5, Greenville 4
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 2
Wheeling 5, Utah 2
Florida 6, South Carolina 5
Rapid City 5, Wichita 4
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Saturday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.