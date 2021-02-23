All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|23
|18
|4
|1
|0
|37
|81
|54
|Florida
|26
|19
|6
|0
|1
|39
|102
|62
|Orlando
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|70
|80
|Jacksonville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|48
|57
|Greenville
|25
|10
|8
|5
|2
|27
|66
|80
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|8
|6
|0
|24
|62
|71
|Wheeling
|21
|5
|12
|4
|0
|14
|54
|80
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|23
|16
|5
|2
|0
|34
|74
|56
|Allen
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|77
|58
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|20
|16
|Utah
|25
|12
|5
|3
|5
|32
|78
|76
|Tulsa
|26
|11
|12
|2
|1
|25
|56
|67
|Kansas City
|24
|9
|11
|3
|1
|22
|59
|71
|Rapid City
|27
|10
|16
|1
|0
|21
|72
|91
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita 4, Kansas City 3
Wednesday’s Games
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Allen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
