All Times EST
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|26
|19
|6
|0
|1
|39
|102
|62
|Indy
|23
|18
|4
|1
|0
|37
|81
|54
|Greenville
|25
|10
|8
|5
|2
|27
|66
|80
|Orlando
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|70
|80
|South Carolina
|23
|9
|8
|6
|0
|24
|62
|71
|Jacksonville
|20
|9
|9
|1
|1
|20
|48
|57
|Wheeling
|21
|5
|12
|4
|0
|14
|54
|80
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|70
|53
|Utah
|25
|12
|5
|3
|5
|32
|78
|76
|Allen
|23
|15
|7
|1
|0
|31
|77
|58
|Tulsa
|26
|11
|12
|2
|1
|25
|56
|67
|Kansas City
|23
|9
|11
|2
|1
|21
|56
|67
|Rapid City
|27
|10
|16
|1
|0
|21
|72
|91
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Jacksonville 4, South Carolina 3
Indy 4, Greenville 0
Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 2
Wichita 2, Tulsa 1
Utah 5, Rapid City 4
Kansas City at Allen, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Indy 4, Greenville 0
Utah 4, Rapid City 3
Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2
Wichita 2, Kansas City 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
