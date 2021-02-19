All Times EST Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28 Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36 Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38 Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45 Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58 Wichita 19 13 5 1 0 27 64 48 Utah 22 10 5 3 4 27 67 66 Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63 Kansas City 22 9 10 2 1 21 55 65 Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Greenville 4, Indy 3

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 1

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Kansas City at Allen, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

