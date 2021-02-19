CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 23 15 7 1 0 31 77 58
Wichita 19 13 5 1 0 27 64 48
Utah 22 10 5 3 4 27 67 66
Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63
Kansas City 22 9 10 2 1 21 55 65
Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 3, South Carolina 2

Greenville 4, Indy 3

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 4, Wheeling 1

Tulsa 3, Wichita 2

Rapid City 3, Utah 2

Kansas City at Allen, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

Senate confirms Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary

Military academies flooded with issues, but will superintendents' plans fix the problems?

Agency progress stalls on key high-risk list challenges, GAO says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up