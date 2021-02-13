CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House to vote on relief bill | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 21 15 5 1 0 31 73 50
Wichita 18 13 4 1 0 27 63 42
Utah 21 9 5 3 4 25 61 65
Tulsa 24 10 11 2 1 23 52 63
Rapid City 24 9 15 0 0 18 62 80
Kansas City 20 7 10 2 1 17 47 61

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 5, South Carolina 2

Wheeling 3, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 5, Rapid City 1

Wichita 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Florida 5, South Carolina 1

Orlando 5, Greenville 0

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 3, Kansas City 0

Rapid City 2, Tulsa 0

Wichita 4, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Allen at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up