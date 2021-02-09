CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 7 1 3 0 17 36 28
Florida 13 8 5 0 0 16 54 36
Orlando 11 7 4 0 0 14 36 38
Greenville 12 4 3 3 2 13 37 45
Jacksonville 12 4 6 1 1 10 28 39

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 20 14 5 1 0 29 70 50
Utah 19 9 4 3 3 24 57 58
Wichita 16 11 4 1 0 23 56 38
Tulsa 21 8 10 2 1 19 42 57
Kansas City 19 7 9 2 1 17 47 58
Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27
Rapid City 21 8 13 0 0 16 56 70
Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Allen 2, Utah 1

Wednesday’s Games

Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

