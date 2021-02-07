All Times EST
ECHL
Eastern Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Western Conference
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|16
|11
|4
|1
|0
|23
|56
|38
|Allen
|19
|13
|5
|1
|0
|27
|68
|49
|Utah
|18
|9
|4
|3
|2
|23
|56
|56
|Tulsa
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|42
|57
|Kansas City
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|47
|58
|Rapid City
|21
|8
|13
|0
|0
|16
|56
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Greenville 1, Jacksonville 0
Indy 6, Rapid City 3
Utah 3, Kansas City 2
Wichita 5, Allen 2
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Florida at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.