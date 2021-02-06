CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » Blue Jackets put D…

Blue Jackets put D Werenski on IR with lower-body injury

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 7:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost one of their most valuable defensemen with Zach Werenski being placed on injured reserve Saturday.

The 23-year-old All Star suffered an unspecified lower body injury in Thursday’s win over Dallas and is expected to miss at least a week.

Werenski limped off the ice and headed for the locker room late in the Dallas game. Paired with Seth Jones on the top defensive line, he has a goal and three assists in 12 games.

Columbus recalled forward Liam Foudy from the taxi squad to take Werenski’s spot on the roster.

The Blue Jackets open a back-to-back with Carolina on Sunday afternoon.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

VA's plans include vaccinating 23,000 DHS employees

Agencies tweak COVID-19 safety plans following Biden's mask mandate

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up