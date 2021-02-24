CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Bayern's Jamal Musiala picks…

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala picks Germany over England

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 5:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has committed to play internationally for Germany, rather than England, a day after scoring his first Champions League goal.

Musiala was born in Germany but moved to England when he was 7 and came through Chelsea’s academy. He played for both Germany and England at the under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November.

“In the end I just listened to my feelings. And this decision now feels 100% right,” the 17-year-old Musiala told German broadcaster ARD in comments published Wednesday.

Musiala, who turns 18 on Friday, said he recently spoke at length with Joachim Löw when the Germany coach visited Munich about how he could fit into the team.

Musiala has played 26 times for Bayern across all competitions and became the German team’s youngest Champions League goalscorer on Tuesday when he netted Bayern’s second goal in a 4-1 win over Lazio.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up